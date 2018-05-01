PCLinuxOS Magazine
August 2018 Issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine Released

Aug2018

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the August 2018
issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been
published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a
product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The
magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The
PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-
NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles
may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS
Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author
are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the August 2018 issue:

* Knew It All Along - Your Gmail Is Being Spied Upon
* Inkscape Tutorial: Draw A Tree
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: `ĦξŘŤζ_.
* Short Topix:Is Your Router At Risk?
* ms_meme's Nook: Summertime In The PCLOS Forum
* Tip Top Tips: Installing HP Printers That Require The Proprietary Plugin
* YouTube, Part 6: The Epilogue
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner
* Between You, Me and Google: Problems With Gmail's "Confidential Mode"
* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.


Download the PDF (5.8 MB) ... Downloads: 

Download the EPUB Version (2.6 MB) ... Downloads: 

Download the MOBI Version  (2,7 MB) ... Downloads: 

Visit the HTML Version

July 2018 Issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine Released

July2018

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the July 2018
issue.
issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been
published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a
product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The
magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The
PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-
NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles
may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS
Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author
are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the July 2018 issue:

* Texstar’s Heartbreaking Announcement
* GIMP Tutorial: Creating A User Bar
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: KS4UA
* Short Topix: Yahoo Pulls The Plug On Messenger
* ms_meme's Nook: Goin’ To The Forum
* Tip Top Tips: pmwf (Poor Man's Weather Forecast) - Three Day Weather Forecast
* Repo Review: QWinFF
* YouTube, Part 5
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner
* Microsoft Buys GitHub: The Good, Bad & Ugly
* Net Neutrality: Now What?
* And much more inside!

This month’s magazine cover was designed by parnote.


Download the PDF (8.0 MB) ... Downloads: 

Download the EPUB Version (6.6 MB) ... Downloads: 

Download the MOBI Version  (5.2 MB) ... Downloads: 

Visit the HTML Version

June 2018 Issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine Released

June2018

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the June 2018
issue.
issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been
published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a
product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The
magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The
PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-
NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles
may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS
Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author
are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the June 2018 issue:

* GDPR: Bringing Privacy To The Forefront
* Creating A Slideshow In Kdenlive
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: PendragonUK
* Short Topix: Julian Assange Update
* ms_meme's Nook: PCLOS is a Picnic
* Tip Top Tips: pmss - Scrot On Steroids
* Inkscape Tutorial: Drawing Realistic-Looking Grass
* YouTuber - Yet More Tools And Tips For Your Videos
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner
* Stop Autoplay Before It Starts
* And much more inside!

This month’s magazine cover image was designed by Meemaw.


Download the PDF (7.5 MB) ... Downloads: 

Download the EPUB Version (4.4 MB) ... Downloads: 

Download the MOBI Version  (4.8 MB) ... Downloads: 

Visit the HTML Version

May 2018 Issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine Released

May2018

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the May 2018
issue.
issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been
published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a
product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The
magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The
PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-
NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles
may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS
Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author
are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the May 2018 issue:

* Firefox Quantum: The Improvements Keep Coming
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: onkelho
* Short Topix: The 411 On 1.1.1.1 DNS Service
* ms_meme's Nook: PCLOS Caravan
* Tip Top Tips: pmiab (Poor Man's Internet Ad Blocker) -
       Ad Blocking Without A Browser Extension
* GIMP Tutorial: Sphere Variations
* YouTuber - More Tips To Get There With PCLinuxOS
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner
* Repo Review - Day Planner
* And much more inside!

This month’s magazine cover image was designed by Meemaw.


Download the PDF (6.0 MB) ... Downloads: 

Download the EPUB Version (7.0 MB) ... Downloads: 

Download the MOBI Version  (6.7 MB) ... Downloads: 

Visit the HTML Version

