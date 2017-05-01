August 2017 Issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine Released
The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is
pleased to announce the release of the August 2017
issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been
published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a
product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the
community. The
magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor
Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released
under the Creative Commons Attribution-
NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are
reserved. All articles
may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first
publication by The PCLinuxOS
Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and
the original author
are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published
article.
In the August 2017 issue:
* Linux! Twenty-six Years Old!
* GOG's Gems: Blood
* Send Command Line Output To A File Or Image
* Transferring Files Between Your Devices
* ms_meme's Nook: Come With Me To The Forum
* Inkscape Tutorial: Easily Create A Neon Effect
* NotiFyre: Notifications When Terminal Tasks Complete
* PCLinuxOS Puzzled Partitions
* And much more inside!
This month’s magazine cover image was designed by parnote.
July 2017 Issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine Released
In the July 2017 issue:
* Weak Password? Five Ways To Generate Strong Passwords
* Game Zone: Day Of Infamy
* AnyDesk: Better Than TeamViewer?
* Introduction To The Lumina Desktop
* ms_meme’s Nook: We’re Going To PCLOS
* GIMP Tutorial: Add Rain To A Photo
* 10 (Potentially) Fatal Linux System Security Sins
* Introduction to TeX/LaTeX (using TeXLive)
* PCLinuxOS Puzzled Partitions
* And much more inside!
This month’s magazine cover image was designed by Meemaw.
June 2017 Issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine Released
In the June 2017 issue:
* An Un-feh-gettable Image Viewer
* Game Zone: Sunless Sea
* Encrypt VirtualBox Virtual Machines
* Inkscape Tutorial: Create Tiled Clones, Part Three
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: arjaybe
* ms_meme’s Nook: Root By Our Side
* Virtual Box: Going Retro On PCLinuxOS
* PCLinuxOS Puzzled Partitions
* And much more inside!
This month’s magazine cover image was designed by Meemaw.
In the May 2017 issue:
* Control Screen Brightness Without A Power Manager
* aTunes: Importing Your CD Collection
* Is There A VPN In Your Future?
* ms_meme's Nook: PCLinuxOS
* Repo Review: Android-Related Programs
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner
* Creating A Kiosk Machine With PCLinuxOS And Xfce
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Pat
* Playing Talisman Online With PCLinuxOS
* GIMP Tutorial: Using The Clone Tool To Edit Photos, Again
* Tip Top Tips: Add Images From PCLOS-Cloud To The Forum
* PCLinuxOS Puzzled Partitions
* And much more inside!
This month’s magazine cover image was designed by parnote.