PCLinuxOS Magazine

Jan 2022         Issue 180
  1. Welcome From The Chief Editor

  2. IDAD 2021: Counteracting Disney+'s Attack On Culture
  3. What Google Found To Be Important To Us In 2021
  4. PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Taco Stuffed Avocados
  5. Newspapers vs Big Tech: Antitrust Tackles The Problems That Copyright Just Can't Fix
  6. GIMP Tutorial: Create A Rubber Stamp Text Effect
  7. Short Topix: Is The $399 PinePhone Pro Linux Smartphone Enough To Gain Traction In Mobile Market?
  8. Chrome Users Beware: Manifest V3 Is Deceitful & Threatening
  9. Log4J - What is the most severe vulnerability of 2021?
  10. PCLinuxOS Bonus Recipe Corner: Beef and Scalloped Potatoes Casserole
  11. U.K. Proposal To 'Bcc' Law Enforcement On Messaging Apps Threatens Global Privacy
  12. PCLinuxOS Puzzled Partitions
  13. Screenshot Showcase

